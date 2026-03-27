Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt (BLTE) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 215.73

The average one-year price target for Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:BLTE) has been revised to $215.73 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of $193.93 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $279.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.53% from the latest reported closing price of $152.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 59.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLTE is 0.45%, an increase of 348.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 212.30% to 7,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 3,028K shares.

Rtw Investments holds 715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing an increase of 56.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 302.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 96.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 5,638.96% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 102.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 87.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 1,010.16% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.