BELIMO Holding (BLHWF) Price Target Increased by 16.74% to 514.63

The average one-year price target for BELIMO Holding (OTC:BLHWF) has been revised to 514.63 / share. This is an increase of 16.74% from the prior estimate of 440.82 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 392.53 to a high of 639.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from the latest reported closing price of 482.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in BELIMO Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLHWF is 0.34%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 1,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 19.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 8.60% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

