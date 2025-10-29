BELIMO Holding (BLHWF) Price Target Increased by 74.15% to 1,057.17

The average one-year price target for BELIMO Holding (OTCPK:BLHWF) has been revised to $1,057.17 / share. This is an increase of 74.15% from the prior estimate of $607.05 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $667.77 to a high of $1,454.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 136.45% from the latest reported closing price of $447.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in BELIMO Holding. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLHWF is 0.44%, an increase of 33.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.67% to 1,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 348K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 26.73% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 171K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 143K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 32.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 88K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 51.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 31.05% over the last quarter.

