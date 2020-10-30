Believing the Numbers: The Implications of a Biden Landslide

If the polling data is accurate, former Vice President Biden is on track for a landslide victory in November – perhaps even one as large as George H.W. Bush’s blowout win in 1988. Biden’s margin is also likely to help Democrats flip the Senate and control all the elected branches of the Federal government. Unified Democratic control could result in policy changes on a scale unseen since the Great Depression, potentially including multiple pieces of major legislation, far outstripping the 2009-2011 Congressional term (which saw the stimulus, the Affordable Care Act, and the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill). But only if Democrats change Senate rules first.

Senate reform is a prerequisite for any major legislation because there is no plausible 2020 scenario where Democrats win a filibuster-proof Senate majority. So if Democrats do not end the filibuster, almost all of their legislative agenda "is dead." Senate Republicans will likely repeat their approach during most of the Obama Administration of filibustering and effectively bringing Congressional policymaking to a halt.

Normally a Democratic Administration could still have a significant impact via regulatory policy. Conservative dominance of the Judicial Branch, however, will likely limit the Biden Administration’s ability to do that substantially. The Supreme Court, for example, has already significantly chipped away at the doctrine of Chevron deference, which holds that the courts should defer to federal agency interpretations of ambiguous Congressional statutes. If Supreme Court further minimized this discretion, regulatory policy would become much more difficult or even impossible. This would limit Biden’s ability to make major policy changes via the Executive Branch and increase pressure for major legislation.

This makes the critical variable in determining government action in the next four years not Biden’s agenda, but the size of Democrats’ Senate majority. This is true for two reasons.

First, ending the filibuster will likely require a majority of at least 54 seats, because West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, Montana’s Jon Tester, and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema have stated their opposition to doing so. The second is Democrats’ greater diversity and worse discipline (a tendency so historically rooted that Will Rogers once quipped “I am not a member of any organized political party – I am a Democrat”). This allows Democratic Senators to buck party leaders, so what passes the Senate will be determined not by the President, but by the 50th most liberal Democratic Senator.

If Democrats end the filibuster, they will pass procedural reforms which will help them in future elections. They will begin with HR.1, which was passed with the unanimous support of House Democrats. It mandates rules designed to ease voting, the adoption of independent redistricting commissions to end gerrymandering, and makes Washington, DC a state. They will pass a new Voting Rights Act and likely give statehood to Puerto Rico. These two new states will increase Democrats’ Senate majority by four (and move the crucial Senator – now the 52nd - two seats to the left), while the other reforms would solidify Democratic control of the House.

If Democrats end the filibuster, they will also likely enact much of the expansive agenda they have proposed during this campaign. Normally, a Democratic nominee would run to the left in the primaries and to the center for the general election. Biden, despite his history as the median Democrat, has done the opposite. He ran in the primaries as the moderate candidate then, spurred on by the Covid crisis, he has moved significantly to the left for the general election by declaring his desire for an "FDR-Size Presidency" and laying out the most progressive policy platform in American history.

Biden’s initial economic policies will focus on stimulus, including direct payments to citizens, bailouts of businesses, subsidies to manufacturing and R&D, and massive investments in clean energy (for perspective – Biden’s proposed $2 trillion spending on clean energy is more than 20 times larger than that spent by the Obama Administration. To emphasize the importance of this spending, note that Tesla would likely not be in business today without the Obama Administration’s stimulus.

Given the centrality of healthcare policy during the primaries, there will also be a significant expansion of the Affordable Care Act via through the addition of a public option. If the Democratic Senate majority is larger than 50 or 51 seats, we are also likely to see an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, a child care subsidy, anti-poverty programs so large they could cut the overall poverty rate by almost half and the child poverty rate by more than three-fourths, and significant tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, including increased inheritance taxes and capital gains and the end of the carried-interest loophole.

Normally a policy agenda of this scope would be impossible given the time and attention constraints of a single Congressional session. But the 2022 Senate map is highly favorable for Democrats. As many as four seats held by Republicans are likely competitive, without countervailing Democratic vulnerabilities. This, along with the systemic reforms (especially banning gerrymandering and adding new states), means that Democrats could well maintain control of the federal government through 2024. They have not had a similar unbroken stretch since 1977-1981 (Republicans had four years of unified control in 2003-2007).

Prolonged control of the government could even allow Democrats to pursue an even more ambitious agenda that includes significant campaign finance reform and pushes to regulate or break up monopolies, prospects that would have been considered wild speculation only four years ago. This election, in other words, may well be the most important in generations, not just because of President Trump, but because his successor may reshape the American economy and government on a scale unseen in almost a century.

