Believe set to price Paris IPO at bottom of range

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - French digital music company Believe expects to price its planned 300 million euro ($365.43 million) public offering at 19.50 euros per share, the bottom of its indicated range, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Believe said last week it planned to sell a maximum of 15.4 million shares within a price range of 19.50 to 22.50 euros per share.

The 19.50 euro price gives the company a market value of 1.9 billion euros.

Books were covered on the full deal size and are expected to close on Wednesday, bookrunner Citigroup said.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.