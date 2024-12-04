News & Insights

Belgravia Hartford Announces Funding and Leadership Changes

December 04, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:BLGV) has released an update.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is set to raise up to $500,000 through a non-brokered private placement, aiming to enhance its working capital and administrative functions. The company also announced leadership changes with Andy Le stepping in as the new CFO and Jaclyn M. Rosenthal joining the Advisory Board to bolster media relations and corporate affairs.

