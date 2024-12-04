Belgravia Hartford Announces Funding and Leadership Changes

Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:BLGV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is set to raise up to $500,000 through a non-brokered private placement, aiming to enhance its working capital and administrative functions. The company also announced leadership changes with Andy Le stepping in as the new CFO and Jaclyn M. Rosenthal joining the Advisory Board to bolster media relations and corporate affairs.
For further insights into TSE:BLGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.