Belgium's Umicore ups 2022 profit outlook, announces new CFO

July 29 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and battery materials company Umicore UMI.BR expects higher full-year adjusted operating profit (EBIT) than previously stated, it said on Friday, and also announced the departure of its finance chief.

Umicore anticipates 2022 adjusted EBIT will be "somewhat above" consensus, which stands at 827.7 million euros ($845.2 million), against guidance in April of "slightly above" 818 million euros.

"Despite the current challenging market context, I am very positive about the opportunities ahead," the company's CEO Mathias Miedreich said in a statement.

Umicore said the outlook assumes precious metal prices will remain at current levels until the end of the year and no further significant economic and geopolitical disruptions.

Prices for precious metals such as palladium and rhodium, which Umicore extracts from spent electronics and car catalysts, peaked over the last year, increasing the company's earnings.

Umicore's sales were stable in the half year, although its adjusted operating profit dropped by 26% to 461 million euros in what the company said was a "less favorable" precious metal price environment.

Umicore also announced the departure of CFO Filip Platteeuw, to be replaced by Wannes Peferoen from Oct. 1, saying Platteeuw was leaving "to pursue other interests".

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Lina Golovnya Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

