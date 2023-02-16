US Markets
Belgium's Umicore sees lower operating profit in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 16, 2023 — 01:49 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgium's Umicore UMI.BR on Thursday said it sees a lower operating profit in 2023, as it posted an 11% drop for the same metric in 2022, hit by cost inflation and volatile prices of precious metals.

The company posted an adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of 865 million euros, against 971 million in 2021.

