Belgium's Umicore sees lower operating profit in 2023

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgium's Umicore UMI.BR on Thursday said it sees a lower operating profit in 2023, as it posted an 11% drop for the same metric in 2022, hit by cost inflation and volatile prices of precious metals.

The company posted an adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of 865 million euros, against 971 million in 2021.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.