US Markets

Belgium's UCB to buy Ra Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 bln

Contributor
Pawel Goraj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

UCB has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Ra Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 billion, in a deal that will enable the Belgian drugmaker to offer new treatment opportunities for several rare diseases in neurology and immunology.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UCB UCB.BR has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Ra Pharmaceuticals RARX.O for $2.1 billion, in a deal that will enable the Belgian drugmaker to offer new treatment opportunities for several rare diseases in neurology and immunology.

The acquisition is expected to be core EPS accretive from 2024 onwards, both companies said on Tuesday in a joint statement, adding they expect to close the deal by the end of the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((pawel.goraj@tr.com; +48 58 7785192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular