Belgium's UCB says psoriasis drug beats AbbVie's Humira in trial

Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

UCB SA said on Friday its experimental plaque psoriasis drug produced better results compared to AbbVie Inc's blockbuster drug, Humira, in reducing the severity of the disease.

UCB's drug, bimekizumab, also met the main goal of clearing or almost clearing the skin of plaques or rashes in a late-stage study, as assessed by an investigator, according to the Belgium-based company.

The latest study was the third positive late-stage trial of the drug, following data reported last month and in October.

The company said it would apply for the drug's approval with the regulators in mid-2020.

AbbVie's Humira is the world's top selling drug and treats rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

