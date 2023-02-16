US Markets
Belgium's Telenet targets stable core profit for 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

February 16, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

Written by Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms firm Telenet TNET.BR expects a stable core profit and a revenue growth of between 1% and 2% for the current fiscal year, it said on Thursday.

The group said its rebased adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and after leases for 2023 should be broadly in line with 1.24 billion euros ($1.33 billion) it earned in 2022.

It expects revenue growth for the year of between 1% and 2% on a rebased basis, it added, and an adjusted free cash flow of around 250.0 million euros.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

