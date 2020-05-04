Commodities
AMZN

Belgium's Bpost scraps guidance over pandemic uncertainty

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Belgian postal operator Bpost scrapped its full-year earnings forecast on Monday and suspended its dividend policy, blaming uncertainty caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Adds CEO quote, details, background

May 4 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR scrapped its full-year earnings forecast on Monday and suspended its dividend policy, blaming uncertainty caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the decisions would last until the longer-term impact of the crisis became clear.

"Given the uncertainties and ongoing developments we are not in a position to date to accurately and reliably estimate the full quantitative (COVID-19) impact on full year 2020 results and will communicate as soon as this assessment can be made," Bpost's chief executive Jean-Paul Van Avermaet said.

At the end of March, Bpost had said it expected full-year group operating income to rise by a low single-digit percentage, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) coming in between 240 and 270 million euros ($262-$294 million).

The group, which is 51% state-owned, reported first-quarter adjusted EBIT of 75.6 million euros, down 21% year-on-year, but beating a company-provided consensus estimate of 74.2 million.

Bpost provides parcel and e-commerce logistics across Europe, North America and Asia, but has suffered from declining mail volumes as communications shift online and coronavirus-related restrictions have hit international transport logistics.

The company estimated the impact of the pandemic on its first-quarter EBIT was around 16.7 million euros.

Over the quarter, Bpost's advertising mail volumes dropped by over 60%, while cross-border logistics in Europe and Asia were hit by border closures and reduced air freight capacity.

Earlier on Monday, Dutch rival PostNL PTNL.AS reported weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings, but maintained its 2020 outlook, citing opportunities in e-commerce and consumer mail despite the coronavirus uncertainties.

Bpost's previous dividend policy was to pay out a minimum 85% of the group's unconsolidated net result. It proposed cancelling its final 2019 dividend payout at the end of March.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular