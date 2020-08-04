Commodities

Belgium's Bpost reinstates outlook on strong parcels growth

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Belgian postal company Bpost reconfirmed its previous guidance on Tuesday as it saw strong growth in its parcels and e-commerce logistics that accelerated under COVID-19.

Belgium’s national postal deliverer reinstated its forecast of full-year core profit at between 240 million and 270 million euros ($282 million-$318 million) for 2020, assuming no second major lockdowns during the year.

Bpost, which scrapped its full-year guidance in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 74.9 million euros in its second quarter, down 30.3% but beating analysts' 37.4 million estimate.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;))

