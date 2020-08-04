Belgium's Bpost reinstates outlook on strong parcels growth
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgian postal company Bpost BPOST.BR reconfirmed its previous guidance on Tuesday as it saw strong growth in its parcels and e-commerce logistics that accelerated under COVID-19.
Belgium’s national postal deliverer reinstated its forecast of full-year core profit at between 240 million and 270 million euros ($282 million-$318 million) for 2020, assuming no second major lockdowns during the year.
Bpost, which scrapped its full-year guidance in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 74.9 million euros in its second quarter, down 30.3% but beating analysts' 37.4 million estimate.
($1 = 0.8501 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Edmund Blair)
((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seagate, Dine Brands, Tupperware, Eastman Kodak
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, AMC Entertainment, L Brands, Boxlight
- British Airways pilots accept pay cuts, job losses negotiated by union