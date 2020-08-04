Belgium's Bpost reinstates outlook on strong parcels growth

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgian postal company Bpost BPOST.BR reconfirmed its previous guidance on Tuesday as it saw strong growth in its parcels and e-commerce logistics that accelerated under COVID-19.

Belgium’s national postal deliverer reinstated its forecast of full-year core profit at between 240 million and 270 million euros ($282 million-$318 million) for 2020, assuming no second major lockdowns during the year.

Bpost, which scrapped its full-year guidance in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 74.9 million euros in its second quarter, down 30.3% but beating analysts' 37.4 million estimate.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

