Belgium's Bpost raises 2021 guidance after strong first quarter

May 5 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR on Wednesday raised its full-year guidance on Wednesday, following a strong first quarter and also on the expectation that volumes will normalise over the rest of the year.

The group, which provides mail deliveries, parcel and e-commerce logistics, now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be above 310 million euros ($371.97 million) for 2021, with an operating income up by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage compared with last year.

Bpost had previously guided for an adjusted EBIT of 265-295 million euros, with an operating income up by a low single-digit percentage.

($1 = 0.8334 euros)

