Belgium's Bpost raises 2021 guidance after Q1 beat

May 5 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR raised its full-year guidance on Wednesday, following a strong first quarter and on the expectation that volumes will normalise over the rest of the year.

The group, which provides mail deliveries, parcel and e-commerce logistics, expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be above 310 million euros ($371.81 million) for 2021 - compared to the 265-295 million euro range it previously guided.

It also predicted that its operating income would grow by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage this year, compared to its previous single-digit forecast.

Interim Chief Executive Dirk Tirez attributed the upgrade and higher-than-expected quarterly earnings to "a resilient mail market combined with a strong e-commerce activity".

Bpost also proposed to appoint Audrey Hanard - currently an associate partner at Dalberg Global Advisors - as its chair after its shareholders' meeting on May 12.

The role is being filled on an interim basis after the group's former chairman, Francois Cornelis, resigned in April following the dismissal of the CEO in March.

The Brussels-based company posted adjusted EBIT of 115.5 million euros, beating analysts' 82.3 million euros estimate.

($1 = 0.8338 euros)

