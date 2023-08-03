News & Insights

US Markets

Belgium's Bpost Q2 core profit falls but beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

August 03, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

Adds outlook after paragraph 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belgium's postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR on Thursday reported a drop in quarterly core profit but beat analysts' estimates, driven by mail revenue and Belgian parcel volumes.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 16.8% to 68.7 million euros ($75.18 million) in the second quarter, from 82.6 million euros in the year-ago period.

Bpost did not provide a full new guidance for 2023 after it withdrew the previous one in April following a compliance review of its services with the Belgian State, but it issued new outlooks for two units.

BPost now expects 4-6% growth for its Belgian operations, up from a previous forecast of 3-5%, and a 7-9% EBIT margin, up from a prior outlook of 6.5-8.5%.

For its second biggest unit, parcels and logistics in North America, Bpost estimated a low double-digit percentage drop in operating income, instead of a slight decline expected previously. This is due to price pressures and e-commerce platform Amazon.com opting for its affiliate Landmark Global for deliveries, it added.

($1 = 0.9138 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont, editing by Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.