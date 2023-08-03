Belgium's Bpost Q2 core profit falls but beats estimates

Adds outlook after paragraph 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belgium's postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR on Thursday reported a drop in quarterly core profit but beat analysts' estimates, driven by mail revenue and Belgian parcel volumes.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 16.8% to 68.7 million euros ($75.18 million) in the second quarter, from 82.6 million euros in the year-ago period.

Bpost did not provide a full new guidance for 2023 after it withdrew the previous one in April following a compliance review of its services with the Belgian State, but it issued new outlooks for two units.

BPost now expects 4-6% growth for its Belgian operations, up from a previous forecast of 3-5%, and a 7-9% EBIT margin, up from a prior outlook of 6.5-8.5%.

For its second biggest unit, parcels and logistics in North America, Bpost estimated a low double-digit percentage drop in operating income, instead of a slight decline expected previously. This is due to price pressures and e-commerce platform Amazon.com opting for its affiliate Landmark Global for deliveries, it added.

($1 = 0.9138 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont, editing by Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.