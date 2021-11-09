Belgium's Bpost beats estimates despite pandemic boost easing

Adds details

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR reported third-quarter profit above analyst expectations on Tuesday, despite lower volumes after a boom in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mail and parcel volumes surged during last year's lockdowns as more people used postal services and shopped online as coronavirus restrictions limited travel and shut stores.

Bpost, which provides mail deliveries, parcel and e-commerce logistics, reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 39.1 million euros ($45 million) in the third quarter, beating a forecast from analysts of 36.4 million euros.

"The third quarter is softer as fully expected and in line with industry," Chief Executive Dirk Tirez said in a statement.

Bpost reported underlying mail volumes down nearly 8% as a surge in business during the height of the pandemic faded.

It said that new European Union VAT regulations and a deeper-than-feared drop in international Asian volumes had dented earnings, although profit from its Europe and Asia parcels and logistics division still beat analysts' forecasts.

Earnings from its North American parcels division also beat analysts' estimates, offsetting pressures to raise wages in the United States and the costs of new sites.

Bpost added that it was preparing for an end-of-year peak in the United States by hiring temporary workers.

It confirmed a full-year forecast for adjusted EBIT of more than 340 million euros, while slightly adjusting its guidance for its mail and retail and Europe and Asia parcels businesses.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Sarah Morland; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)

