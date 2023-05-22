Belgium's Aliaxis ups bid for Finland's Uponor

Adds CEO comments in paragraphs 4, 5, 6; detail, share move, price in paragraphs 8, 9, 10

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Belgian water management group Aliaxis BE0941243520.BR said on Monday it had made a firm all-cash offer for Finnish plumbing and heating systems maker Uponor UPONOR.HE worth 1.87 billion euros ($2.06 billion).

Aliaxis announced on April 17 an intention to make a cash offer for Uponor worth 1.82 billion euros, which the Finnish company rejected.

The offer on Monday of 25.75 euros per Uponor share was up from the earlier indication of 25 euros, and represents a premium of about 54.7% to Uponor's closing price on April 13, Aliaxis said.

"We believe the offer will be successful," Aliaxis CEO Eric Olsen told a news conference, saying the price takes into account the combined value that Aliaxis and Uponor could generate together.

"I view this as a friendly offer to Uponor shareholders," Olsen said. "This is well above what we believe any private equity company would be able to offer," he added.

The offer period is expected to begin on or about June 21, and to initially expire on or about August 29 this year.

Oras Invest, Uponor's largest shareholder with about a 25.7% stake, was not immediately available for a comment. The company said on April 17 that it had no intention of accepting Aliaxis' unsolicited offer.

Shares in Uponor were up 1.44% at 0942 GMT, trading above Aliaxis' offer price at 26.76 euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.