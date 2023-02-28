Belgium to sell part of its stake in BNP Paribas in deal worth over $2 bln - SFPI

Adds details

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Belgium is preparing a partial sale of its 7.8% equity stake in French lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, the euro-zone's biggest bank, the Belgian state participation agency SFPI said on Tuesday.

The SFPI will dispose of a chunk of around 2.7% in the French bank, it said in a statement.

Lazard is advising Belgium on the move, while BNP Paribas Fortis, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint bookrunners, it added.

The sale would mean Belgium will no longer hold the biggest stake in BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Based on the banks market capitalisation, the volume of the deal would amount to over $2 billion.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Toby Chopra and Ed Osmond)

