Belgium telecom provider Proximus to buy majority stake in India's Route Mobile

Adds details of the deal in paragraph 1, 2 and 4, share movement in paragraph 3

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Belgian telecom service provider Proximus Group on Monday said it will buy a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile ROUT.NS for 59.22 billion rupees ($720.53 million).

Proximus will pay 1,626.40 rupees per shareof the Indian cloud communications platform provider, the former said in a statement, compared with Route Mobile's closing price of Rs 1,625.35 on Friday.

Route Mobile's shares were down 1.7%, reversing course after the stock jumped 8.3% to 1,759.90 rupees after the announcement, its highest since February 2022.

The acquisition will trigger a mandatory takeover offer for up to an additional 26% of the total outstanding shares at the same price per share according to Indian regulations, Proximus added.

($1 = 82.1900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.