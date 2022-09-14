Belgium starts selling new green bond - lead managers

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Belgium has started selling its second green bond, which will price later on Wednesday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

Price guidance on the bond, which will mature on April 22 2039, has a spread of around 8 basis points over Belgium's outstanding June 2038 bond, the memos said.

The new bond follows Belgium's debut issuance in 2018.

Green bonds fund environmentally beneficial expenditure and have grown in popularity in recent years with many governments launching and adding to issuance programmes. Germany and Italy have launched new green issues in recent weeks.

Belgium hired BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC and JP Morgan to run the sale on Monday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

