Belgium sets same target for 2020 bond issuance

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Belgian debt agency said on Tuesday it plans to issue 28 billion euros ($30.9 billion) of OLO bonds in 2020, the same target that it set for this year 12 months ago, although a 6% reduction from the actual amount raised in 2019.

Two new fixed-rate bonds will be issued via bank syndication, the agency said. The green bond launched in 2018 could also be reopened in auctions if there is sufficient demand. The number of auctions remains stable at seven.

The debt agency also plans to raise 2 billion euros via its Euro Medium Term Notes or Schuldscheine programmes. It planned no issues of securities for retail investors.

The gross borrowing requirement is seen at 31.46 billions euros vs 35.67 billion euros in 2019 and the net borrowing requirement is seen at 9.60 billion euros vs 7.84 billion euros in 2019.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

