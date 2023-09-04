Belgium raises record 22 bln euros from savers in bid for higher bank rates

By Yoruk Bahceli

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Belgium has raised a record 21.9 billion euros from savers in a bond sale designed to compete with bank deposits, the latest sign of popularity for government bonds as discontent grows with lenders failing to keep up with a record rise in interest rates.

The sale, through which Belgium's government hopes to pressure banks to raise the rates they pay depositors, marks the biggest funding drive in the country's history, its finance ministry said.

Equivalent to around 5% of Belgian deposits, the sale eclipses the 5.7 billion euros the country raised from savers at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, Belgium's debt agency said on Monday in announcing the sale's results.

European lenders awash with cash have been resisting raising savings rates even though market interest rates have surged as central banks fight inflation, prompting withdrawals by households looking for better returns.

Bonds issued by governments targeted at savers have become a popular alternative and Belgium is the latest European state to tap savers' appetite. Italy and Portugal have this year shifted big slices of their funding programmes to households this year.

Belgium's one-year bond pays an interest rate of 3.3%. That compares to rates of 2.5% and often much lower on Belgian savings accounts, according to aggregator website Spaargids.

The one-year maturity, shorter than the country's usual retail bonds, was designed to mirror savings accounts that increase the payout to savers if they lock up their money for a year.

The government has agreed a bill, pending approval, reducing the withholding tax buyers will pay to 15% to make the bond more attractive relative to savings accounts, from 30% on the rest of Belgian retail bonds.

Because of the vast size of the bond sale, the debt agency will reduce its short-dated debt issuance for 2023 by 10.4 billion euros, and longer-dated debt issuance by 2.25 billion euros. It will also increase its cash reserve position by around 9 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9252 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dhara Ranasinghe)

