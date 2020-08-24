Belgium investigates Credit Suisse over hidden accounts

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors have launched an investigation into whether Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S helped some 2,650 Belgians hide their accounts from tax authorities.

The investigation by federal prosecutors is at the information-gathering stage and no charges have been brought, a spokesman for the prosecutors said on Monday.

The inquiry concerns accounts held between 2003 and 2014 on which Belgian prosecutors received information last year from French authorities, who have also conducted their own investigations into the bank and French customers.

The spokesman said the case concerned up to 2,650 Belgian clients, although some may have already declared their funds to the tax authorities.

Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Swiss banks have faced similar probes in several countries over the past decade after the country was forced to give up its cherished tradition of banking secrecy.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by John Chalmers and Jan Harvey)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.