Belgium hires banks to sell new green bond - lead managers

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Belgium hired a syndicate of banks on Tuesday to sell a new green bond, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, maturing on April 22 2039, will be launched "in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

The new issuance will be Belgium's second green bond, after it debuted with one in 2018. Green bonds fund environmentally beneficial expenditure and have grown in popularity in recent years with many governments launching and adding to issuance programmes.

Belgium has hired BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC and JP Morgan to run the sale, the memos said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

