Belgium asks Engie for safety file for nuclear reactor extensions

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - The Belgian government has formally asked Engie ENGIE.PA to submit a safety file to nuclear regulator FANC for the extension of nuclear reactors Doel 4 and Tihange 3 without stopping them so that they can provide energy during the winters of 2025-26 and 2026-27, a spokesperson for Energy Minister Tinne Vanderstraeten told Reuters.

Previous life extension discussions would have seen the reactors turned off in 2025 as planned, to then undergo safety upgrades for a restart in November 2026, according to FANC.

