Belgian telecoms company Proximus upgrades guidance

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Belgian telephone, internet and television service provider Proximus PROX.BR upgraded its full-year guidance on Friday, citing a good response to its launch of flexible packages in July.

The new offer, which allows customers to create their own packages of mobile, internet and TV services, lifted the company's client base excluding pre-pay customers by 3.7% year on year.

Proximus said it feels comfortable revising its 2020 guidance upwards even as it expects further volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its focus on customer satisfaction and brand image allows it to fend off some of the headwinds caused by the pandemic and capitalise on increased usage of telecoms services.

Proximus now expects core profit excluding capital expenditure to be at the top end of its previous guidance, reaching about 830 million euros ($981 million) by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 51 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.