News & Insights

US Markets
MDLZ

Belgian supermarket Colruyt annual profit drops on cost hikes

June 13, 2023 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Adds sector context in paragraph 2, profit margin in paragraph 3, outlook in paragraph 5, agreement with Mondelez in paragraph 7

June 13 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt COLR.BR on Tuesday reported lower annual earnings, citing inflation and substantial cost increases that it has been unable to fully pass on to customers.

Under its "lower price" model, Colruyt said it can only pass on higher costs if all its competitors had raised prices, as the grocery sector struggles with elevated inflation.

Gross profit margin decreased to 27.1% of revenue in the fiscal year ended March 31 from 27.4% a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Colruyt, which competes with German retailers Aldi and Lidl, said its fiscal-year profit fell 30.4% to 201 million euros ($217 million) from 288 million euros a year earlier.

The group, which operates in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, estimated a significant rise in operating profit and net profit in fiscal 2023/24.

Jef Colruyt will remain chairman after July 1 when Stefan Goethaert becomes CEO and takes over his day-to-day management duties, the company added.

Colruyt, whose supply of Milka chocolate and Oreo biscuits had been halted in May due to a dispute over price increases with their maker Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O, said last week an agreement has been reached for supply to resume shortly.

($1 = 0.9268 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.