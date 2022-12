Dec 13 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt COLR.BR on Tuesday reported operating profit of 123 million euros ($130.7 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, down 41.6% year on year, hit by high inflation and substantial cost increases.

