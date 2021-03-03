Belgian soccer club Bruges plans to list shares on stock market

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Belgian soccer club Bruges (Club Brugge NV) is planning to list its shares on the Brussels stock market, the club said on Wednesday.

Bruges, currently first in Belgium's top league, was founded in 1891 and has won 16 Belgian first division league titles.

