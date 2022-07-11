Commodities

Belgian Ryanair pilots to join French strike on July 23-24 - RTBF

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - Belgian Ryanair pilots will join the strike planned by their French counterparts on July 23 and 24, Belgian public service broadcaster RTBF reported on Monday.

Dider Lebbe, permanent secretary of the CNE union, told RTBF that cabin crew members were demanding compliance with Belgian labour and a guaranteed minimum salary for all.

