Belgian postal group Bpost's third-quarter profit beats expectations

Dagmarah Mackos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost BPOST.BR on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations.

The group, which delivers mail, parcels and e-commerce logistics, reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 39.1 million euros ($45.18 million) in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of 36.4 million euros.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

