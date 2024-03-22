News & Insights

Belgian insurer Ageas will not pursue takeover of UK rival Direct Line

March 22, 2024 — 03:02 pm EDT

Written by Richard Rohan Francis and Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas SA AGES.BR said on Friday it does not intend to make an offer for British home and motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L after two failed attempts over possible terms.

Direct Line, which has brands such as Churchill, Darwin and Privilege, as well as Green Flag rescue policies, rejected a revised 3.17 billion pound ($4 billion) takeover bid last week from Ageas as it "significantly undervalued" the company.

The Belgian insurer said on Friday it had not been able to "identify additional elements based on publicly available information that would justify significant adjustments to the terms of its possible offer," leading it to bow out altogether.

Direct Line said it was confident in the group's standalone prospects and stood by CEO Adam Winslow's leadership.

"The Board believes under Adam Winslow's leadership the company is well-positioned to drive material improvement in performance," it said in a statement.

Direct Line posted an operating loss for 2023 on Thursday as it grappled with high motor claims inflation, but reinstated its dividend.

