Belgian government decides against tax break in upcoming retail bond sale, Belga says

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Belgium has decided against a tax break for buyers of its upcoming sale of one-year retail bonds, news agency Belga said on Wednesday citing government sources, removing a key incentive that helped drum up record demand from savers for its debt last year.

Belgium raised 22 billion euros ($23.78 billion) from a one-year retail bond last year, marking the biggest funding drive in the country's history.

It saw much higher demand than Belgium's other retail bonds as the government cut the withholding tax on the offering to 15% from the standard 30% on Belgium's longer-dated retail bonds, boosting its appeal relative to savings accounts.

With the sale of the bond, Belgium's finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem had sought to push banks to pay higher interest rates to savers.

Banks' payout to savers last year lagged the rise in market yields resulting from the European Central Bank hiking interest rates, boosting demand for government debt across the bloc from savers seeking better returns.

The Belgian state secretary for budget had opposed extending the tax break to a new one-year bond sale, seeing it as unfair competition with banks and calling it "bad" for the treasury, Belgian daily De Tijd reported last week.

The new one-year bond sale staring on Thursday and running through March 1 will pay a coupon of 3%, Belgium's debt agency said on Tuesday.

Belgium will also sell a three-year retail bond offering a coupon of 2.50%, the agency said. ($1 = 0.9253 euros)

