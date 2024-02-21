News & Insights

Belgian government decides against tax break in upcoming bond sale -Belga

February 21, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer and Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Belgian government has decided against a tax break for private buyers of government bonds in its upcoming sale of one-year bonds, news agency Belga reported on Wednesday citing government sources.

Belgium raised a record 22 billion euros ($23.78 billion)from a one-year retail bond last year. The government cut the withholding tax on the offering to 15% from the standard 30% on Belgium's longer-dated retail bonds, boosting its appeal relative to savings accounts.

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

