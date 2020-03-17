Belgian financial supervisor prohibits short selling

Contributor
John O'Donnell Reuters
Published

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Belgian financial supervisor FSMA said it had prohibited short selling on a basket of stocks throughout Tuesday to prevent a "disorderly decline" in prices.

