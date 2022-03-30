Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis' CFO Nicolas De Clercq to step down

Adds background, quotes

March 30 (Reuters) - Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis Group KIPO.BR said on Wednesday its finance chief Nicolas De Clercq would step down as he seeks "a new professional challenge".

De Clercq, who had previously worked for Dutch staffing company USG People, among other organisations, was appointed as Kinepolis' Chief Financial Officer 10 years ago.

"We have (...) worked together for a long time, in particular on the implementation of our expansion strategy and in managing the impact of COVID-19 on our business," Kinepolis' Chief Executive Officer Eddy Duquenne said in a statement.

"Although the last two years have not been easy, we have managed to get through this period, remaining financially healthy," De Clercq said, citing what had been "a great ride" with Kinepolis.

De Clercq will remain in office until the end of May to ensure a smooth transition, the group said, adding it would provide more details once the selection process to recruit a news CFO has been completed.

