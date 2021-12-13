US Markets
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' lead Golden Globe film nominations

Jill Serjeant Reuters
Lisa Richwine Reuters
LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Movie dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe awards on Monday in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

"Belfast" set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's western "The Power of the Dog" got 7 nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard," about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the musical "West Side" Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" with 4 each.

Netflix NFLX.O movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Jan. 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise the normal glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

