Beleaguered Aussie duo careen into dizzying spin

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - What’s the similarity between an iconic Australian wealth manager and the country’s largest producer and seller of electricity? That is not the opening line to a bad joke but it could be. AMP and AGL Energy both want to split themselves in two. Usually companies do it to unearth value buried thanks to badly fitting businesses or management distraction. As a last resort of sorts when other strategies fail, though, it looks desperate.

That’s the problem here. Take AMP, the over 170-year-old company has been in near freefall since damaging revelations in 2018 from a public inquiry into the financial sector. On Friday AMP’s board decided to carve out its real-estate and infrastructure investing crown jewel, ditching a deal to sell 60% of itself to Ares Management. That was already a fall-back plan after the U.S. alternative asset manager balked at buying the entire company.

Executives insisted two months ago that the Ares joint venture would give the so-called private markets division global heft. Shareholders were sceptical, driving the stock down more than a fifth as more troubles hit AMP, including the ouster of Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari. They were barely moved by the Plan C spin-off.

AGL Energy has a better rationale for its breakup announced four weeks ago. Housing some renewable assets, trading and retail energy and telecoms assets under a separate roof could be worth almost A$10 billion ($7.7 billion), according to an analysis by UBS, a 50% boost to AGL’s value at the time.

Coal dominates the rest, though, much of which AGL bought during the past decade while selling many of its wind farms. Not only have wholesale energy prices plummeted, contributing to AGL’s $2.9 billion write-down in February that kickstarted the spin-off. But few investors want to finance this fossil fuel, making a sale or public listing hard.

That was evident from the 8% drop in AGL’s shares. They fell another 3% after the plan’s architect, Brett Redman, suddenly quit as the company’s boss on Thursday, claiming he was unable to commit to run either new entity long-term. Perhaps he and De Ferrari can compare notes on the two companies’ weak positions. They’ll be hard pushed to come up with a punchline, though.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie https://twitter.com/antonymcurrie on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Australian wealth manager AMP on April 23 called off discussions to sell a 60% share of the private-markets unit of its AMP Capital division to U.S. investment firm Ares Management. The two unveiled the deal, which encompassed infrastructure and real-estate assets, at the end of February as a replacement for the original plan for Ares to buy the entire company.

- AMP, which announced a change in leadership at the start of April, said it intends instead to spin off the private-markets business as a separately listed company. AMP intends to retain a stake of up to 20% and give the rest to shareholders.

- Brett Redman on April 22 stepped down as chief executive of AGL Energy, effective immediately, less than a month after unveiling his idea to split Australia’s largest power generator and retailer in two. The company said that Redman, who had been boss since December 2018, had told that board that “he could not make a long-term commitment beyond the proposed structural separation.”

- AGL’s chairman, Graeme Hunt, has been named interim chief executive. His role as chairman has been given to Peter Botten, who is already a non-executive member of the board.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CURRIE/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Una Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.