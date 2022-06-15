Belden To Reaffirm Q2, FY22 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC), a networking solutions provider, on Wednesday said that it will reaffirm its outlook for the second quarter and fiscal 2022 during in its investor day on June 15.

For the second quarter, Belden still expects EPS to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.08 and adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.45.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $625 million - $640 million, whereas for the full year, it projects revenues of $2.480 billion to $2.530 billion.

For the full year, the company projects EPS of $4.31 to $4.61 and adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.85.

