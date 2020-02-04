Markets
Belden To Divest Grass Valley - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) has agreed to sell its Live Media business, Grass Valley, to Black Dragon Capital, a private equity firm. Belden expects to close the deal in the first half of 2020.

The consideration for the transaction includes an upfront cash payment of $140 million plus various forms of deferred consideration, including a $213 million five-year seller's note, subject to adjustments for retained pension liabilities, up to $130 million in PIK interest on the seller's note over its five-year term, and $150 million in potential earn-out payments.

