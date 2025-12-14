Is Belden Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Dumped 3,000 Shares in the Company?

Key Points

Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares for a total of $372,570 at $124.19 per share on Dec. 11, 2025.

This sale accounted for 26.4% of Mr. Klein's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 11,353 to 8,353 shares.

All shares traded and held are under direct ownership; no indirect interests or derivative transactions were reported.

The transaction size exceeded Mr. Klein's historical median but reflects reduced available capacity following previous dispositions.

Jonathan C. Klein, a member of the Board of Directors at Belden (NYSE:BDC), executed an open-market sale of 3,000 shares on Dec. 11, 2025, with a reported transaction value of $372,570 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,000 Transaction value $372,570.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 8,353 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1,043,874.41

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($124.19); post-transaction value based on Dec. 11, 2025 market close ($124.19).

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Mr. Klein's prior selling behavior?

This sale of 3,000 shares is the largest single disposition Mr. Klein has made, outpacing his historical median sell size of 2,129 shares and representing 26.42% of his direct holdings at the time.

Did the transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative instruments?

No, all shares involved in this transaction were held and sold directly, with no activity reported for trust, LLC, or option-related entities.

How does Mr. Klein's remaining stake compare to earlier periods?

Following the transaction, Mr. Klein's direct holdings were reduced to 8,353 shares, marking a 44.64% decline from the 15,089 shares held at the start of the most recent reporting period in June 2024.

What does the transaction imply regarding future selling capacity?

With direct holdings now less than half their level from 18 months prior, further sales are likely to be limited by reduced available share capacity unless new awards or acquisitions occur.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.66 billion Net income (TTM) $228.02 million Dividend yield 0.18% 1-year price change 1.39%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Dec. 11, 2025.

Company snapshot

Belden provides signal transmission solutions including copper and fiber cables, connectivity systems, industrial Ethernet switches, and network management software, serving both enterprise and industrial markets.

The company generates revenue through the sale of infrastructure components, connectivity systems, and network products for mission-critical data centers, automation, and industrial networking.

Primary customers include distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users across sectors such as commercial real estate, healthcare, education, government, and manufacturing.

Belden is a leading provider of communication and signal transmission solutions with a global footprint and a diversified product portfolio. The company leverages its expertise in both enterprise and industrial networking to deliver mission-critical infrastructure for data centers, automation, and connectivity.

Its broad customer base and focus on high-reliability applications position it as a key supplier in the communication equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Belden Board of Directors member Jonathan Klein's sale of 3,000 shares on Dec. 11 comes at a time when the stock was on an upswing. After falling to a 52-week low of $83.18 in April, shares have rebounded, and Mr. Klein's sale suggests he took advantage of the price appreciation to lock in gains.

Belden hit record third quarter revenue of $698 million, a 7% year-over-year increase, which helped to fuel the stock's ascent. It also achieved 16% year-over-year growth in Q3 earnings per share to $1.97.

The company is working on technology to enable physical AI, which is defined as artificial intelligence that directly affects the physical world, such as through controlling robots used in manufacturing. This could be a source of substantial sales in the coming years as the AI market continues its rapid expansion.

With Belden producing solid financial performance and AI poised to drive growth in the future, the company looks like a solid investment despite what Mr. Klein's stock sale might suggest.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through trusts, partnerships, or other entities, not held in the individual's own name.

Derivative transactions: Trades involving financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Median sell size: The middle value of all previous sale amounts, used to compare transaction sizes.

Post-transaction value: The value of remaining holdings after a transaction, based on the latest market price.

Reporting period: The specific timeframe covered by a company's financial or regulatory disclosures.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Mission-critical: Essential systems or products whose failure would severely impact operations.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.