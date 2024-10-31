Belden sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.62-$1.72, consensus $1.66

Sees Q4 revenue $645M-$660M, consensus $647.93M. The company said, “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the economic environment remains uncertain. However, as outlined in our most recent Investor Day, our business is well-positioned to succeed as the next investment cycle ramps up. We are successfully executing our solutions transformation and focusing our efforts on key verticals with solid secular growth trends and high data needs. Our strong financial position allows us to further accelerate growth in solutions with tuck-in acquisitions and provides excess capital to opportunistically repurchase shares. I am confident in the ability of the Belden (BDC) team to continue to transform our business, leverage our superior technology, and capitalize on growth opportunities in all market conditions as we generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

