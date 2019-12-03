Belden Reaffirms Current Guidance For Q4 & FY19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC), a global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced the company continues to project fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share to be $1.00 - $1.15. The company expects fourth quarter GAAP EPS to be $0.00 - $0.15. Revenues are projected in the range of $510 - $530 million.

For the full year ending December 31, 2019, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be $4.32 - $4.47. The company expects GAAP EPS to be $2.04 - $2.19. Revenues are anticipated to be in a range of $2.092 - $2.112 billion.

