Belden Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) reported fourth quarter net income of $39 million, compared to $61 million in the year-ago period. GAAP EPS was $0.91, down 35% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.46, down 17%. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues were $551 million, down 16% from last year, and down 18% organically. Analysts on average had estimated $521.96 million in revenue.

For the first-quarter, the company expects: revenues in a range of $505 million - $520 million; GAAP EPS in a range of $0.65 - $0.75; and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.00 - $1.10.

