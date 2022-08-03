Belden Q2 Adj. Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises; Increases 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) reported second quarter income from continuing operations of $59 million, compared to $45 million, last year. EPS from continuing operations was $1.31, compared to $1.00. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.60, increasing 31% compared to $1.22. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted revenues were $667 million, up 16%, compared to $577 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $634.29 million in revenue.

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the company now expects adjusted EPS to be $5.90 - $6.10, compared to prior guidance of $5.55 - $5.85. The company now expects revenues to be $2.520 - $2.550 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.480 - $2.530 billion. The full year revenue guidance now represents organic growth of 12% to 13%, compared to prior guidance of 7% to 9%.

The company expects third quarter adjusted EPS to be $1.50 - $1.60. The company expects third quarter revenues to be $625 - $640 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.