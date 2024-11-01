Belden price target raised to $136 from $124 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Belden (BDC) to $136 from $124 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered another good quarter with its Q3 results and guided Q4 above consensus as well, and the firm remains positive on Belden’s improving revenue stability, margin expansion, and conservative messaging that could lead to further multiple expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.