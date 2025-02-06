Belden Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $58.38 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $38.47 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Belden Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.70 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $666.04 million from $551.24 million last year.

Belden Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

