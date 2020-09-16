Belden Inc (BDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Belden Inc (BDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that BDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.27, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDC was $32.27, representing a -43.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.94 and a 26.35% increase over the 52 week low of $25.54.

BDC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). BDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$11.71. Zacks Investment Research reports BDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.46%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

