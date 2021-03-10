Belden Inc (BDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Belden Inc (BDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that BDC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDC was $44.81, representing a -18.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.80 and a 75.45% increase over the 52 week low of $25.54.

BDC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). BDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports BDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.03%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.